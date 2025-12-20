Lewis-Potter’s double gives Brentford victory

Wolves 0 Brentford 2

Lewis-Potter (63′, 83′)

Keane Lewis-Potter scored both goals as Brentford beat the Premier League’s bottom side.

Bees keeper Caoimhín Kelleher saved a penalty at Molineux, where Keith Andrews’ side were deserved winners.

It lifted them up to 13th in the Premier League table, 10 points above the relegation zone.

After Ladislav Krejcí misjudged the bounce of Vitaly Janelt’s ball over the top, Lewis-Potter pounced and fired the opener past Jose Sa.

Keeper Sa had earlier denied Lewis-Potter with a fine stop and also produced two saves in quick succession to deny Kevin Schade.

Brentford came under some pressure after going ahead, but almost scored a second on the counter-attack when Mikkel Damsgaard shot wide after being set up by Schade’s superb cross-field ball.

They did score a second when Lewis-Potter stretched to superbly finish after being set up by Damsgaard’s low cross.

Wolves were given a chance to pull a goal back when Kelleher took out Matt Doherty, but the resulting spot-kick by Jorgen Strand Larsen was woeful, and easily gathered by the Irishman.

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Van Den Berg, Henry, Jensen (Damsgaard 63), Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Schade, Thiago, Lewis-Potter

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Henderson, Ajer, Konak, Nunes, Donovan.