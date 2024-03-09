Fulham suffer defeat at Wolves

Wolves 2 Fulham 1 52' Aït-Nouri 67' Cairney (OG) 98' Iwobi

Fulham suffered a disappointing defeat by injury-hit Wolves at Molineux.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo’s deflected strike secured the points for the hosts, after both Jeanricner Bellegarde and Pedro Neto hobbled off in the first half.

Alex Iwobi scored a consolation for Fulham with the last kick of the game.

The visitors were left to rue missed opportunities after having the better chances early on and Harry Wilson should have scored inside 25 minutes, flicking the ball just wide of the post with the outside of his boot.

Tosin Adarabioyo hit the crossbar from close range 10 minutes later.

But Wolves started the second half strong and took the lead in the 51st minute. Pablo Sarabia whipped a brilliant free-kick to the back post, where substitute Toti controlled the ball and cut back for Ait-Nouri to smash home.

There was a touch of fortune about the second goal, as Semedo’s effort from the edge of the box – which appeared to be going wide – deflected off Tom Cairney into the net.

Fulham pushed hard to respond in the closing stages, with Rodrigo Muniz’s header cleared off the line by Max Kilman, before Iwobi flicked the ball past Jose Sa in the 98th minute.

But Wolves held on for the win, which leaves Marco Silva’s side 12th in the Premier League table.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne (Broja 79), Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, Reed (Willian 60), Lukic (Palhinha 69), Wilson (A Traore 69), Pereira (Cairney 60), Iwobi, Muniz.







