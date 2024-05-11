Wissa scores late Bees winner in dramatic finish at Bournemouth

Bournemouth 1 Brentford 2 86' Mbeumo 90' Solanke 95' Wissa

Yoane Wissa scored a stoppage-time winner for Brentford in a dramatic finale on the south coast.

After Bryan Mbeumo’s late goal put them in front, Dominic Solanke netted a 90th-minute equaliser but Wissa dramatically restored the visitors’ lead.

The excellent Wissa set up the opener, superbly volleying keeper Mark Flekken’s kick on to Mbeumo, who coolly slotted home.

The Cherries levelled when Marcos Senesi ‘s cross was headed in by Solanke – who had two goals disallowed in the first half.

The former Chelsea man fired in after being set up by Antoine Semenyo, but after a goal was initially awarded VAR established that Semenyo had handled.

And Solanke was adjudged to have fouled Nathan Collins when nudging the defender out of the way before shooting past Flekken.

Semenyo’s deflected effort whizzed just over and Solanke headed wide, but Brentford looked dangerous too, with keeper Mark Travers producing saves to deny Ivan Toney and Keane Lewis-Potter.

Brentford continued to threaten after the interval – Ryan Christie cleared off the line to deny Lewis-Potter and a penalty was awarded on 74 minutes after Toney went down under a challenge from Illia Zabarnyi, only for the decision to be reversed after a VAR check.

There was no doubt about Mbeumo’s goal – his ninth of the season – and he returned the favour to set up the winner after Solanke’s equaliser.

Wissa finished emphatically, blasting into the roof of the net after collecting Mbeumo’s pass to clinch Brentford’s third win in five matches.

Brentford: Flekken, Ajer (Roerslev 63), Collins, Pinnock, Reguilon, Damsgaard (Schade 75), Norgaard (Jensen 63), Janelt (Yarmoliuk 83), Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter (Wissa 63), Toney.

Subs: Strakosha, Valdimarsson, Zanka, Ghoddos.







