Willian set for Fulham return as Silva plans talks

Fulham boss Marco Silva has reiterated that he is keen to keep Willian at Craven Cottage next season.

The former Chelsea wide-man, 35, is expected to return from injury for Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace.

Silva said: “Willian will probably be involved in the match.

“He trained the last few days with us and the reaction has been good. We’ve just finished the session, so we’ll evaluate him and take decisions from there.

“He’s a really important player for us. Any team in this league would be stronger with Willian in their team, despite his age.







“He doesn’t look like he is 35 or 36. Even I do not know his age because it is not important, what is important is the way he plays and trains. He is a really important piece to our football club and last season was the same.

“He is always professional and looking to help the team and himself to be better.”

Willian signed a one-year deal last summer and Silva is again hoping to prolong the veteran’s time at the club.

Silva said: “I’ll do my best to keep him here. There are no developments now, but we will have that conversation with him at the end of the season.

“I have been speaking with him about it and It was the same at the end of last season, we sat down together and had the conversation about his future, and he wants to do the same this season again.

“He wants to analyse his season and decide his future. I will speak with him about that and after that it is up to him to make his decision.”







