When people talk about boxing, they usually talk about champions and stars. They remember the famous nights, the unforgettable performances and the fighters whose achievements have stood the test of time. Those boxers may have long since retired, but their names still live on through supporters who proudly say they came from the same town, trained in the same gym or grew up on the same streets.

That has always been part of boxing’s appeal. Few sports can match the romance of watching an ordinary youngster from the local community make it to the top the hard way with sheer dedication and an unwavering belief in their own ability. Success is never handed to them, and every step forward has to be earned inside the ring.

What often goes unnoticed is everything that happens before the bright lights and championship belts. Everyone has to start somewhere, and usually that is in a local boxing gym surrounded by coaches and volunteers who devote countless hours to helping young people develop both as boxers and as individuals.

The amateur gyms of West London have become an important part of the area’s sporting identity. They are places where confidence is built, friendships are formed, and future champions begin learning their trade, often years before anybody outside the gym has ever heard their name. For many young fighters, the journey demands sacrifice outside the ring too, with some turning to online side hustles to cover training fees, kit and travel to competitions while they chase their sporting ambitions.

Few amateur clubs in all of London represent that tradition better than Dale Youth ABC.

James DeGale’s story is one of the finest examples of what can happen when natural ability meets the right environment.

Growing up in Hammersmith, DeGale first boxed at Trojan ABC before continuing his development at the famous Dale Youth, where his technical ability quickly became obvious to everyone around him. Years of dedication eventually earned him a place on Great Britain’s Olympic team, culminating in a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games after defeating Cuba’s Emilio Correa in the middleweight final.

Turning professional brought a different set of challenges, but DeGale adapted quickly. British and European titles followed before he made history in 2015 by defeating Andre Dirrell to become the first British boxer to win both an Olympic gold medal and a recognised professional world title.

His success was built long before television cameras began following his career. It started inside an amateur gym where coaches invested years helping him develop into one of Britain’s finest fighters.

DeGale’s achievements also proved something else. West London’s amateur boxing scene could produce world champions.

DeGale’s success was far from an isolated story, Around the same time, another young boxer from Hammersmith was making his way through the same amateur system. George Groves also developed under Mick Delaney at Dale Youth before establishing himself as one of Britain’s leading prospects.

As a professional, Groves became known for his rivalry with Carl Froch, producing two of the biggest nights in British boxing in recent years. Although he came up short in those contests, he refused to allow those defeats to define him and eventually achieved his ambition by winning the WBA super-middleweight world title in 2017.

His career reflected something that has become synonymous with West London boxing. Success is rarely straightforward, and setbacks are often part of the journey. The important thing is finding the determination to keep moving forward when circumstances become difficult.

Together, DeGale and Groves demonstrated the standard that could be achieved through West London’s amateur clubs, inspiring another generation of young fighters to believe they could follow a path very similar to theirs.

The story did not end with DeGale and Groves. Waiting in the wings was yet another young fighter preparing to make his mark on the boxing scene.

Daniel Dubois has become another household name and yet another world champion whose development was shaped by time spent under Mick Delaney at Dale Youth. Although Dubois grew up in South London, his years at the club played an important role in refining the raw ability that would eventually take him to the top of the heavyweight division.

Delaney has often spoken about recognising Dubois’ extraordinary potential while he was still a teenager. His power may have attracted attention from an early stage, but the technical foundations that underpin every successful professional boxer were developed through countless hours inside the gym.

Dubois has since established himself among the very elite heavyweights of his generation, adding another world champion to a remarkable list of fighters connected to Dale Youth and West London’s amateur boxing tradition.

Champions inevitably attract the headlines and, rightly so, yet their achievements rarely happen in isolation.

Behind many of West London’s finest fighters stands Mick Delaney, a coach whose influence on British boxing stretches across several generations. His work with James DeGale, George Groves and Daniel Dubois illustrates the importance of coaches who are willing to dedicate years to developing young talent without seeking recognition for themselves.

The story of West London boxing has never really been about one outstanding fighter. It is about the people who continue to turn up every evening to unlock the gym, coach the next session, and encourage another youngster to believe they are capable of achieving something special.

That is why West London continues to occupy such an important place within British boxing. Individual champions will retire and new names will eventually replace them, but as long as clubs such as Dale Youth continue opening their doors and coaches remain committed to developing young fighters, the next success story is probably looking at the names on the honours board while lacing up their gloves inside a local gym, getting ready to train and dreaming of the bright lights and the big stage waiting for them one day.