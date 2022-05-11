Wealdstone set to finalise new contract for manager Maynard

Wealdstone are on the verge of agreeing a new contract with manager Stuart Maynard.

Talks have been ongoing for a while but accelerated once National League safety was confirmed with a win over Boreham Wood last month.

And confirmation of a new deal is expected to come very soon.

Maynard initially took charge of the club as caretaker manager after the departure of former boss Dean Brennan in February last year and was then appointed on a permanent basis in March 2021 on a deal which lasted until the end of this season.







He has managed to keep the Stones, who are one of the only part-time clubs in the National League, out of relegation trouble this season and secured safety with five games still left to go.

Wealdstone currently sit 17th in the National League table and travel to Aldershot on Saturday in what is their final game of the season.







