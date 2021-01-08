Wealdstone bring in defender Kouogun

Defender Maxim Kouogun has joined Wealdstone on a non-contract basis.

The 23-year-old centre-back was without a club since leaving Harrogate Town last year and goes straight into the squad for tomorrow’s away trip to Hartlepool United should it go ahead.









Hartlepool’s pitch will undergo an inspection on Saturday morning to determine if the game can be played.

Kouogun made three appearances for the Yorkshire side and joined the club after a spell with Waterford in Ireland.

It follows the departures of both Rhys Browne and Charlie Wakefield, who have moved to Sutton United and Bromley respectively.

Both were playing for Wealdstone on a non-contract basis so were free to move on if they received an offer elsewhere.

The Stones have not played since the 4-0 defeat by Maidenhead United on Boxing Day after undergoing a period of self isolation due to a positive Covid-19 test within the group.

Meanwhile, discussions are continuing with Premier League and Football League clubs over loan deals for academy players.







