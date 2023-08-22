Top volleyball club IBB Polonia London holding academy trials

Pro Volley Academy and the new project, IBB Polonia London Academy, are holding trials over the next few days.

Passionate volleyball players between the ages of 16-19 are invited to join ProVolley Academy. Volleyball sessions and showcase lessons for potential players will occur between 15th and 31st August 2023 at Northolt High School starting, at 9am.

The program is aimed at students between 16 and 19 years of age. Candidates should already be volleyball players at an advanced level, who have also already completed and passed their GCSE or equivalent examinations. Trainings and lessons will be held at Northolt High School.

Successful players will embark on a BTEC Level 3 course or A levels. Students will eventually be aiming to graduate to top level universities around the world.

More information is available at [email protected] .

For younger players, a new initiative has been set up: IBB Polonia London Academy. This is for 12-16 year old players and will start in September 2023 on Wednesdays at 6pm and Fridays at 8pm at Northolt High School.

Male and female players will develop their skills under the watchful eye of Greg Niski, who is head coach of the Super League team). For more information please email [email protected] .







