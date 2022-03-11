Stones without Tavares for Weymouth game

Wealdstone will be without Nikola Tavares for tomorrow’s home clash with Weymouth.

The defender picked up a knock in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Eastleigh and missed Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Maidenhead but is expected to return in around a week.

Full-back Andrew Eleftheriou continues to miss out with a groin injury which has sidelined him for the last four months but it is hoped that the defender will be able to return to the training pitch in around two weeks’ time.







It is unlikely that Wealdstone will add to the squad between now and the end of the season barring any injuries to key players.

The Stones will welcome fans back to Grosvenor Vale tomorrow with a reduced capacity of 1,185 after the club were ordered to play behind closed doors against Torquay because of the pitch perimeter barrier needing to be replaced.







