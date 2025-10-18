QPR v Millwall player ratings

QPR’s unbeaten run was ended by Millwall at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-1 defeat.

Paul Nardi: 7

Produced a stunning save to tip over a first-half strike from Will Smallbone.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Laboured at right-back but tried hard to make something happen in the final third. Had a shot blocked in the second half.

Liam Morrison: 5

Had a tough afternoon before going off early in the second half after picking up an injury. Rangers were better after Amadou Mbengue came on.

Steve Cook: 6

Generally solid. Unlucky when the ball went through his legs for Millwall’s second goal.

Rhys Norrington-Davies: 6

Worked hard on the left but was unable to create anything of note going forward – unlike Millwall’s Femi Azeez on that flank.

Harvey Vale: 6

Lively in the first half but faded and was replaced early in the second.

Jonathan Varane: 5

Started well but then totally lost control of the midfield, enabling Millwall to take the initiative. Rangers almost conceded after Varane gave the ball away in the first half and in general he was poor.

Nicolas Madsen: 5

Easily overrun by Millwall as the visitors overcame a difficult start and took control. Has been in good form, but this was a bad day for the Dane.

Paul Smyth: 6

Caused problems on the left but was unable to take a couple of very decent chances to score.

Richard Kone: 6

A frustrating day for the striker, who was well nullified by the visiting defence. Created an early chance for Smyth and some of his link-up play was useful.

Michael Frey: 6

Created an early chance for Smyth but otherwise failed to make an impact before going off in the second half.

Amadou Mbengue: 7

Came on for Morrison and offered added pace at the back. Was also heavily involved in attacking areas as Rangers tried to get back into the game.

Karamoko Dembele: 6

Hit and miss after his introduction but was involved in the build-up to Rangers’ goal and had an effort blocked.

Koki Saito: 7:

Did well after his second-half introduction and set up a goal for Rumarn Burrell.

Rumarn Burrell: 7

Offered some much-needed vibrancy and scored – but then missed a great chance to equalise in stoppage time when he headed over from close range.

Kieran Morgan: 6

Used the ball well after coming on in the second half.