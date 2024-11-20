QPR confirm grim injury news

QPR have confirmed that Karamoko Dembele will be out for much of the season.

West London Sport revealed a couple of weeks ago that Dembele was facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and that Ilias Chair and Jake Clarke-Salter looked unlikely to be available when Rangers return to action after the international break.

And the club said on Wednesday that it is “hopeful” Dembele, who has had surgery, will be back in February.

Rangers also confirmed that Chair and Clarke-Salter are currently on course to return in December. So too is striker Michael Frey. Jack Colback is expected to be back before then.

Dembele, signed in the summer from French club Brest on a season-long loan ahead of an agreed permanent move, suffered a knee injury in training last month. QPR initially suggested it was a minor problem.

Chair, who missed the early part of the season with back trouble, has since been struggling with a knee injury, while Clarke-Salter has been out with a recurring calf problem and Frey a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Paal and Morgan Fox are expected to return to the squad against Stoke on Saturday following their respective injuries, as is keeper Joe Walsh.







