Pereira’s double gives Fulham victory at West Ham

West Ham 0 Fulham 2 9' Pereira 72' Pereira

Andreas Pereira scored both goals in a superb win for Fulham at the London Stadium.

The opener came after just nine minutes, when Alex Iwobi’s lofted ball towards Rodrigo Muniz at the back post was intercepted by Konstantinos Mavropanos, whose heavy touch laid the ball on a plate for Pereira, who rounded keeper Lucasz Fabianski and fired into an empty net.

Fulham provided threat on the counter-attack and made West Ham pay for committing bodies forward through Pereria again, 20 minutes from time.

Muniz slipped the ball wide to Iwobi, who played a perfect low cross for Pereira to tap into another empty net.

The rare away win for the Whites means they leapfrog Bournemouth into 12th place in the table, two points behind Chelsea in ninth.

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha (Reed 98), Lukic; Iwobi (Wilson 74), Pereira (De Cordova-Reid 74), Willian (Traore 92); Muniz (Broja 92)









