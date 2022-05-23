Pearce leaves West Ham coaching role

Stuart Pearce has left his job as West Ham first-team coach.

The Shepherd’s Bush-born former England international, 60, spent two years as part of manager David Moyes’ coaching staff.

Pearce said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have made this decision to leave West Ham United.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work at the club over the past two years, but I have decided that now is the right time to step away and pursue other opportunities and challenges.”







