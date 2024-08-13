Palmer agrees new nine-year Chelsea contract

Cole Palmer has agreed a new nine-year contract at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding since his arrival from Manchester City last year, scoring 25 goals last season.

He has been rewarded with an improved deal at Stamford Bridge – where he will now under contract until 2033.

Palmer’s form also saw him break into the England side and he featured in the recent European Championship.

