Newcastle send Fulham out of FA Cup

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 39' Longstaff 61' Burn

Dan Burn scored against his former club again as Fulham went out of the FA Cup.

Sean Longstaff opened the scoring and defender Burn, who also netted in Newcastle’s league win over the Whites last month, sealed his side’s place in the fifth round.

It meant more cup disappointment for Fulham following their recent Carabao Cup semi-final defeat against Liverpool.

Within an even contest early on, the hosts went close in the 16th minute when striker Rodrigo Muniz drew a good save from keeper Martin Dubravka.

As Fuham began to enjoy more possession, Muniz once again went near when he fastened on to a Bobby De Cordova-Reid cross, but the Brazilian’s shot went inches wide.

However, Fulham paid the price for a defensive lapse which allowed the Magpies to take the lead after 38 minutes.

Kieran Trippier’s initial cross-field ball was turned back across the penalty area by Burn – and with both De Cordova-Reid and Kenny Tete failing to clear the danger, Longstaff casually swept a left-foot shot low into the corner of the net.

And just after the hour mark, from a corner taken by Trippier, Fulham keeper Marek Rodak failed to hold a powerful header by Sven Botman, allowing Burn to fire in the rebound from close range.

Fulham: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Diop (Tosin 70) , Robinson, Reed (Palhinha 70), Lukic, DeCordova-Reid (Jimenez 70), Pereira (Cairney 64), Wilson (Willian 45), Muniz







