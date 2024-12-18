New Quins deal for skipper Dombrandt



Harlequins captain Alex Dombrandt has signed a new contract.

The England international, 27, is the 10th Quins player to agree a new deal in recent weeks.

“I’m really happy to commit my future to Harlequins,” he said.

“It’s an honour to be captain of a club I hold so close to my heart. That being said, we have a number of leaders in the group, who support me and I can lean on as we work towards our goal of winning more trophies.”

Head coach Danny Wilson said “Alex is a hugely important player for Harlequins.

“He’s been a top performer at the club for several seasons and his on-field performances have led to him regularly representing England on the world stage.”







