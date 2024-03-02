Muniz strikes again as Fulham beat Brighton

Fulham 3 Brighton 0 21' Wilson 32' Muniz 90' Traore

The in-form Rodrigo Muniz scored his fifth goal in as many matches – as Fulham made it back-to-back wins.

Two goals in 11 first-half minutes put the Whites in control, with Harry Wilson opening the scoring before Muniz doubled their lead. Adama Traore’s late third sealed a resounding victory.

Muniz created the opener, pouncing on Adam Webster’s weak header and then finding Wilson, who brilliantly curled a shot beyond keeper Jason Steele from near the edge of the penalty area.

The same players combined for the second goal, with Muniz scoring with a fine header from Wilson’s cross.

Fulham, winners at Manchester United last weekend, should have added a third after the interval but Wilson dragged a shot wide after being set up by Sasa Lukic.

Facundo Buonanotte went close to pulling a goal back for Brighton when his late strike hit the post.

And in stoppage time, after Brighton gave the ball away, Traore was sent through by fellow substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid and slotted home.

Fulham: Leno, Bassey, Adarabioyo, Castagne, Robinson, Lukic (De Cordova-Reid 90), Reed, Iwobi (Willian 69), Pereira (Cairney 69), Wilson (Traore 84), Muniz (Broja 84).

Subs not used: Rodak, Tete, Ballo-Toure, Ream, De Cordova-Reid.









