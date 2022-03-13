Mundle-Smith signs Stones contract extension

Jaydn Mundle-Smith has signed a new deal at Wealdstone which will keep him at the club until the end of next season.

The former Fulham full-back joined the Stones in October and has gone on to make 19 appearances for the club, scoring twice.

“It’s been good. I’m just happy to get it over the line and hopefully there’s more to come,” Mundle-Smith said.







“I came in in late October and just wanted to play games. I’ve been playing so I’m happy.

“It’s a sense of security knowing what you’re doing next season instead of having to think about the next step.”







