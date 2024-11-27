Marler announces retirement from rugby

Harlequins prop Joe Marler has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

The former England international, 34, played 95 times for his country and has spent his entire club career with Quins, making 204 appearances for the club.

Friday’s Premiership clash with Bristol will be his final match.

“The time has come to finally jump off the rollercoaster and walk away from this beautifully brutal game. On Friday night I’ll play my last-ever match for Quins. After all these happy years, it’s over,” Marler said in a statement.

“I feel lucky to have pulled on the jersey worn by so many idols of mine, and so many better players.

“That’s an incredible thing to me. I got to stand alongside so many great players and people that have made this club so special.”

Marler announced his international retirement in 2018 but returned for the 2019 World Cup in Japan, where England were beaten 32-12 by South Africa in the final.

He retired from international rugby again earlier this month and has now announced he will hang up his boots altogether.

“The most important thing I want to say to our fantastic supporters is thank you,” he said.

“Thank you for your patience and support, when you could easily have turned your back on me.

“For the kindness you’ve shown, even when I haven’t deserved it, and for cheering my name, even after I’d been banned again.”







