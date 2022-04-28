Ronaldo goal forces Chelsea to settle for point at Old Trafford

Man Utd 1 Chelsea 1 60' Alonso 62' Ronaldo

Chelsea had to settle for a point at Old Trafford despite being the better side for much of the game.

They took the lead on the hour mark when Marcos Alonso volleyed home after Reece James’ cross had been headed on by Kai Havertz.

But Cristiano Ronaldo hauled Manchester United level just two minutes later.







After N’Golo Kante had given the ball away, former Chelsea man Nemanja Matic found Ronaldo with a ball over the top of the Blues defence and Ronaldo controlled before finishing emphatically.

James, back in the side along with Antonio Rudiger, almost restored the lead when he curled a left-footed shot against the outside of the post after Mason Mount back-heeled Kante’s pass into the wing-back’s path.

Havertz had three decent chances in the first half, shooting into the side netting and then straight at keeper David de Gea, who also kept out a header from the German.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante (Loftus-Cheek 82), Alonso, Werner (Pulisic 71), Mount, Havertz (Lukaku 71).

Subs not used: Kepa, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr.







