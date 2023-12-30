Chelsea win despite late Luton fightback

Luton 2 Chelsea 3 12' Palmer 37' Madueke 70' Palmer 80' Barkley 87' Adebayor

Cole Palmer scored twice for Chelsea as they survived a late Luton fightback to win at Kenilworth Road.

Noni Madueke netted for the second successive match for the Blues, who seemed to be in total control.

But in the final stages, Elijah Adebayo had a goal disallowed for offside and headed against the bar, Ross Barkley scored against his former club and Luton striker Carlton Morris also headed against the bar before Adebayo pulled another goal back.

