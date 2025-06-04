London-based football agency Every Aspect Group expands in Europe and Middle East with new acquisition

London-based football agency Every Aspect Group, headed up by founder Ricky Pattenden, is set to complete the acquisition of Sancus Management Group.

The move will see Sancus owner Garry Grey and senior licensed agent Matias Niemi join with Every Aspect and forms part of Every Aspect’s “strategy to move into new markets across Europe and the Middle East”.

Sancus Management Group have quickly grown to become a reputable football agency with a core client base of Scandinavian talent competing across Finland, Sweden, Norway, Holland and Italy, whilst also being key figures in the brokering or transfers in the Middle East.

Licensed FIFA agent, Grey, who previously spent 25 years working for Premier League clubs Fulham and Chelsea brings “a wealth of experience and a strong network in top level football” to Every Aspect Group, having founded Sancus Management in 2020.

Niemi is a FIFA licensed agent from Finland who adds a “deep knowledge of Scandinavian football across senior and youth international level” and will soon to complete a Masters degree in sports management.

Every Aspect founder Ricky Pattenden said: “This opportunity moved very quickly thanks to Garry and his vision for further growth within football and our shared vision of connecting some of Every Aspect Group’s key target markets together.

“Both Garry and Matias have built a transparent and reliable reputation in regions of football which we believe are going to become increasingly prominent in the coming years. To be able to now have Garry and Matias form part of the Every Aspect family is a real sign of our intent to continue grow in the correct way, and ensure our talented clients have the best service available.”

As well as Grey and Niemi, Sancus Management Group’s clients will now join Every Aspect Group, which already includes some of the UK’s brightest young talents such as Tottenham Hotspur striker Will Lankshear and Rangers midfielder Connor Barron.