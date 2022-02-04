Kenedy ‘perfect’ for wing-back role and has ‘huge opportunity’

Thomas Tuchel says Kenedy is perfectly suited to playing wing-back and insists he has a “huge opportunity” at Chelsea after being recalled from his recent loan spell at Flamengo.

The Brazillian first joined Chelsea in 2015 but has struggled for game time at the club and has been loaned out on five different occasions.

But following injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell, the 25-year-old was recalled from his latest loan spell.







“I think if we play with a wing-back it is the perfect role for him considering his profile as a player,” Tuchel said.

“He’s very, very talented. There was never a doubt about that, and now it’s about having the right mentality and the right mindset to take this huge opportunity whenever the next step is needed.

“He will fight for his place and the others will hopefully take on the fight to not let him take their place away and then it depends which formation we play. But a wing-back role suits him very well.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity for him and I’m more than happy to give it to him and to help him to make the best out of it.”

