Iwobi scores in Fulham cup win

Fulham 2 Norwich 1

Alex Iwobi’s first Fulham goal helped them secure a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Fulham opened the scoring after just 12 minutes through Carlos Vinicius.

A set-piece routine, no doubt practiced on the training pitch, was perfectly executed as Willian floated a cross to Iwobi at the back post, who squared it to the Brazilian forward for a tap-in.

Iwobi turned from provider to scorer in the second half with a beautiful finish from the edge of the area, firing low and hard into the bottom-left corner past keeper George Long.

The Championship side struck back just three minutes later through substitute Borja Sainz.

After a mazy run from the halfway line following a misplaced pass from Joao Palhinha, Sainz lost possession once inside the box, but Fulham failed to clear the loose ball and the Spaniard made them pay.

Fulham were dominant but wasteful, with just three shots on target from more than 20 attempts. Their lack of clinical finishing led to a nervous finish to the game as Norwich pushed for an equaliser.

The visitors threatened on the counter-attack all evening, most notably through substitutes Sainz and Adam Idah, but ultimately could not carve out the chance to level the tie.

Fulham: Rodak; Castagne, Diop, Bassey (Ream 83), Ballo-Toure (Robinson 69); Palhinha, Cairney, Wilson, Iwobi, Willian (De Cordova-Reid 79), Vinicius (Muniz 79).







