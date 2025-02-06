Hillingdon Borough unveil upgraded training facility

Hillingdon Borough have upgraded their 3G pitch and training area.

The club, which plays in the Combined Counties Division 1, have completely ripped up the main training pitch and relaid a new surface.

It will be available to the community and other teams as well as Hillingdon Borough.

There will also be sponsorship opportunities for local companies in and around the training pitch, including the new 4g dugouts, as well as naming rights.

The club now has Under-23 and Under-18 teams, so sponsors are also being sought for the academy set-up.

Any companies interested can contact Bruno Aluotto at [email protected] or on 07835 602923.







