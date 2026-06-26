“He Doesn’t Care Who He Upsets” – Nolan Explains Tuchel’s England World Cup Mindset

Kevin Nolan believes Thomas Tuchel doesn’t care who he upsets if it helps England win the World Cup.

The England boss has made headlines throughout his reign, whether through ruthless selection decisions, blunt public assessments of performances or his animated touchline behaviour.

That was evident during England’s recent goalless draw with Ghana, when television cameras captured Tuchel furiously shouting instructions at Djed Spence before delivering a pointed message to the Tottenham full-back during a tense exchange.

Afterwards, Tuchel defended his demanding approach and admitted he had expected a difficult evening against a Ghana side he described as one of the most committed defensive teams he had faced.

“I saw it coming, I knew this could be a difficult game,” Tuchel said.

“I have hardly seen a team defend so physically and committed like Ghana did, so full credit to them.”

While supporters have debated Tuchel’s public comments throughout his reign, ex-midfielder Kevin Nolan believes the German has one goal in mind, and that’s winning the World Cup.

“He was brought in to win the World Cup,” Nolan said on a recent edition of Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, in partnership with BOYLE Sports.

“That’s what he’s looking at. He’s not looking at what goes on beyond the World Cup or anything else, and he doesn’t care who he upsets along the way.

“What he’s doing is thinking that, ‘Right, I’ve got a crack at this to make sure I win the World Cup, and if I do that then I bring success which hasn’t been here,’ and if he does, he’ll be lauded forever in England and across the world because of what he’s done.”

Tuchel has not been afraid to create headlines since taking charge, publicly demanding more from his players and admitting England were not yet where they needed to be after underwhelming displays prior to the World Cup.

But Nolan believes there is method behind the madness.

According to the former Newcastle United and West Ham stalwart, Tuchel is deliberately placing the spotlight on himself to shield his squad from the pressure that comes with representing England at a major tournament.

“From what I can gather, the lads all like him,” Nolan said.

“They like Anthony (Barry), who’s a scouse lad and I’ve known since secondary school.

“I think he’s said, ‘Look, don’t worry about what I’ve said in the media, let me just play it and take it (the pressure) off’.

“We do talk about Tuchel, a bit like what Jose Mourinho did, where we all waited on a Friday to see what he was going to say, and then everything would be taken away and all the focus would be on him and not on the team.

“That’s what he’s trying to do because he knows how hyped up this nation gets and the way it all changes quite quickly.

“He talks them down a lot by saying they’re not quite there, but behind the scenes, he’ll be saying, ‘This is what we’re doing,’ and they’ll all know.

“If they do step out of line, he’ll tell them, but he’ll say, ‘I’m going to tell them (the media) as well, so there’s no grey areas here, it’s black and white, and that’s how we go’.”

Former England international and Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood believes England fans appreciate Tuchel’s unwavering approach, but warned that international football can be unforgiving.

“We like him for that, for sticking to his guns,” Sherwood said.

“He’ll know full well that if he doesn’t win the World Cup, he’ll be deemed a failure.

“If they go to the latter stages, I think it’ll be a reasonable return, but not in the public’s eyes.”