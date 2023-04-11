Harlequins sign Wales internationals Lewis and Evans

Harlequins have signed Wales internationals Dillon Lewis and Jarrod Evans.

Tighthead prop Lewis, 27, (pictured left) has been capped 50 times by his country and said he is “over the moon” to be joining Quins.

Evans, 26, has made eight appearances for Wales, the last of which came in July 2021 against Argentina.

The fly-half made his Cardiff debut in 2015 – the year after Lewis – and kicked 765 points in 126 games for them.

“We are all excited to welcome Jarrod into our environment to add to the talent we have in the fly-half stable,” said Harlequins attack coach Nick Evans.







