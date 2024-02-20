Haaland’s goal gives City victory over Bees

Man City 1 Brentford 0 71' Haaland

Erling Haaland’s second-half goal was enough to give Manchester City victory over Brentford at the Etihad Stadium.

Brentford managed to frustrate the champions but a slip by Kristoffer Ajer led to the deadlock being broken.

Ajer looked set to cut out Julian Alverez’s pass but lost his footing, enabling striker Haaland to dart through and slot past keeper Mark Flekken.

The Bees were much better defensively than in their 4-1 loss to Liverpool at the weekend, but City were dominant and almost added a late second when Flekken produced a fine save to deny Phil Foden.

Brentford remain five points above the relegation zone, having taken six points from their past 11 matches.

Brentford: Flekken; Zanka, Ager, Mee; Roerslev (Ghoddos 89), Onyeka (Damsgaard 89), Norgaard, Janelt (Jensen 77), Reguilon (Lewis-Potter 78); Wissa (Maupay 68), Toney.







