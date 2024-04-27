Gueye’s goal gives Everton victory over Bees

Everton 1 Brentford 0 60' Gueye

Idrissa Gueye’s second-half goal was enough to give Everton victory over Brentford at Goodison Park.

After the Bees were unable to clear Jack Harrison’s cross, the ball ricocheted to Gueye and he fired into the top corner of the net.

James Garner almost added a late second for Everton when his free-kick struck the bar.

Already sure of their Premier League survival this season because of results elsewhere earlier on Saturday, Brentford struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford produced key saves when he was called upon, denying Ivan Toney and later Kevin Schade.

The result means Everton also stay up – and they leapfrogged Brentford, who dropped to 16th in the table.

Brentford: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Reguilon (Schade 78), Jensen, Norgaard (Yarmoliukat 78), Janelt (Damsgaard 67), Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa (Lewis-Potter 67).

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Roerslev.








