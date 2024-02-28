Gallagher’s late goal clinches quarter-final place for Chelsea

Chelsea 3 Leeds 2 8' Joseph 15' Jackson 37' Mudryk 59' Joseph 90' Gallagher

Conor Gallagher’s stoppage-time winner took Chelsea through the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Mateo Joseph gave Leeds an early lead and scored a second-half equaliser after Nicolas Jackson had levelled and Mykhailo Mudryk put the Blues ahead.

But with the tie seemingly heading for extra time, Gallagher, on as a substitute, secured victory for Chelsea, who will be at home to Leicester in the last eight.







Chelsea were far from convincing at times against the Championship promotion-chasers, who opened the scoring when Joseph slotted past keeper Robert Sanchez after Axel Disasi’s attempted pass to Moises Caicedo had been intercepted.

They hit back, with Jackson finding the far corner after being set up by Caicedo, and Raheem Sterling cutting the ball back for Mudryk to apply the finish.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side, criticised for failing to take the initiative against a young Liverpool side in Sunday’s defeat in the Carabao Cup final, again faded.

They were punished when Jadon Anthony’s cross was tucked away at the far post by Joseph.

But they regrouped a dug out a winner, with Gallagher brilliantly turning and firing home after collecting Enzo Fernandez’s cross.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gilchrist (Colwill 74), Disasi, Chalobah, Gusto (Chilwell 71), Madueke (Gallagher 61), Caicedo, Fernandez, Mudryk (Tauriainen 90), Sterling (Palmer 74) Jackson.

Subs: Petrovic, Murray-Campbell, Samuels-Smith, Harrison.

