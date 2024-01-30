Both sides miss chances as Fulham draw with Everton

Fulham 0 Everton 0

Both teams missed chances during a lively goalless draw at Craven Cottage.

Everton went close to scoring in the first half when James Tarkowski’s header was deflected onto the bar by Whites defender Issa Diop and Timothy Castagne came to the rescue by hooking the resulting loose ball off the line.

Raul Jimenez squandered a golden chance to put Fulham ahead before the interval, firing wide of the target after Castagne’s deflected shot had been cleared off the line by Tarkowski.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed against the top of the bar, and Fulham themselves hit the woodwork midway through the second half when Castagne’s looping header came back off the bar.

Fulham dominated much of the second half but were unable to find a goal, with keeper Jordan Pickford superbly saving Tosin Adarabioyo’s header and Bobby De Cordova-Reid shooting just wide from Antonee Robinson’s cross.

And in stoppage time, both teams missed sitters, with Rodrigo Muniz heading straight at Pickford when the striker was unchallenged – as was Beto, who headed over in the final moments with the goal at his mercy.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Diop (Ream 75), Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Jimenez (Muniz 45)

Subs not used: Rodak, Tete, Reed, Lukic, Vinicius, Francois, Sekularac.







