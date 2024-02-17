Watkins’ double condemns Fulham to defeat

Fulham 1 Aston Villa 2 23' Watkins 56' Watkins 63' Muniz

Ollie Watkins’ double on his return to west London condemned Fulham to defeat.

The home side were unable to find an equaliser after Rodrigo Muniz pulled a goal back in the second half after Watkins had struck twice for Aston Villa.

Watkins had an early goal ruled out for offside but there was no room for doubt when the former Brentford forward fired in the opener.

Fulham lost possession after Willian was played into trouble, and were punished when Jacob Ramsey won the ball and it then fell to Watkins, who finished emphatically.

The Whites were fortunate not to go further behind just before the hour mark, when Leon Bailey blasted against the top of the bar after getting the better of Antonee Robinson.

And Villa had another goal disallowed – correctly – before the interval when Alex Moreno headed in after Watkins had flicked on.

They did double their lead 11 minutes into the second half – and again Fulham were punished for some poor defending.

Youri Tielemans’ pass carved the home side open and Watkins got away from Issa Diop and slotted home.

Fulham were given hope by the in-form Muniz’s fourth goal in three matches.

Robinson chased what initially looked like a lost cause and crossed towards the near post, where keeper Emi Martinez hesitated and Muniz got in front of Clement Lenglet to score.

Fulham tried in vain to find another goal and Martinez produced a fine stoppage-time save to deny Adama Traore.

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream (Bassey 76), Robinson; Palhinha (Lukic 89), Cairney; De Cordova-Reid (Wilson 64), Pereira (Traore 75), Willian (Iwobi 45); Muniz.

Subs not used: Rodák, Adarabioyo, Reed, Ballo-Touré.







