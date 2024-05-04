Frank backs Toney after derby stalemate

Brentford boss Thomas Frank backed Ivan Toney for England’s European Championship squad following the 0-0 draw with Fulham.

Toney recently missed matches with a minor injury and has not scored for the Bees since February.

But Frank does not believe it will affect Toney’s chances of being called up by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Frank said: "I'm not Gareth Southgate but I don't think this will cost him, even if there is a little dip in form.







“Knowing Ivan I guess he’s not very happy. Ivan is one of, if not our best, player. It’s not only down to one player. But he will come back.”

Frank admitted that his side, already safe from relegation, lacked a cutting edge in a dull west London derby.

“It was not a free floating game but it meant a lot to the players and we know what it means to the fans,” he said.

“We just did not have the cutting edge, but I’m fairly happy with the defensive side of it for us.

"It is the third last game of the season. I think it was a day when our front three didn't hit our highest level and sometimes that happens."








