Tariq Lamptey and Brighton face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side on Tuesday.

Tariq Lamptey has been passed fit to play for Brighton against Manchester United.

The 19-year-old from Hillingdon impressed on his Brighton debut against Leicester last week.

However, he required stitches in a nasty facial wound.

But Seagulls boss Graham Potter has confirmed that Lamptey will be available for the United game.

Lamptey joined the south-coast club from Chelsea in January and had to wait six months to make his first appearance for Potter’s side.

“I was really impressed. It is not easy to step into that situation, especially someone so young,” Potter said.

“I felt he dealt with it really well and then he got a heavy facial injury that is not that easy to shake off.

‘He got on with it really well. I was delighted that he got his first and I think you saw his personality and his quality and he will get better.’







