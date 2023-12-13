QPR v Plymouth player ratings

QPR remain in the bottom three after being held to a goalless draw by 10-man Plymouth at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Asmir Begovic: 6

Made an important near-post save during a poor start by Rangers.

Osman Kakay: 5

Replaced by Reggie Cannon at the interval after an unimpressive first-half showing. Ineffective going forward after the sending-off and before that was guilty of a couple of bad lapses with the ball.

Steve Cook: 6

Solid and unspectacular at the heart of the defence. His presence is important for Rangers.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Restored to the side and did OK. Had a long-range effort saved in the second half.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Not at his best before being replaced at half-time by Ziyad Larkeche because he was on a yellow card.

Sam Field: 6

Picks up too many yellow cards and a silly one after just 90 seconds – a foul after he had given the ball away – affected him and the team, with Plymouth able to cut through Rangers’ midfield with Field ponderous while trying to avoid a second booking. That said, he did manage the situation well, carefully putting himself in the way when needed before being substituted at half-time. And even during a dip in form, his performances are generally of a reasonable standard.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Poor. Sloppy on the ball and generally off the pace.

Charlie Kelman: 5

Started in place of Paul Smyth, who was missed. Failed to finish at the far post from a Chris Willock cross in the first half and in general didn’t do enough to suggest he should keep his place.

Ilias Chair: 7

Produced moments of great skill and always looked to create, although it was a frustrating night for Rangers. Drew the challenge which resulted in Dan Scarr being sent off and was always a threat.

Chris Willock: 6

Anonymous until the sending-off. Much more involved after that point, creating a couple of openings and sending a low shot narrowly wide.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Headed a first-half Kakay cross wide but four tame second-half headers were easily saved. Worked hard up front but Rangers’ lack of a goal threat was a problem.

Ziyad Larkeche: 6

Keen to make an impact after his introduction but unfortunately had to be – very reluctantly – taken off on 72 minutes after a collision seemed to leave him concussed. Replaced by Taylor Richards, who didn’t have much time to make an impact. Smyth had even less when he was later brought on too.

Reggie Cannon: 6

Fared better than Kakay but was also loose in possession at times. Ended up going to left-back after Larkeche went off.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6

Replaced Field at half-time and after Larkeche went off ended up being moved to the right, from where he delivered a couple of decent crosses.

See also: Cifuentes admits QPR were poor in goalless draw







