Fourth consecutive win propels QPR into play-off race

Hull 1 QPR 2 64' Paal 70' Saito 84' Gelhardt

After Kenneth Paal broke the deadlock with his first goal of the season, Saito, on as a substitute, netted his first for Rangers in emphatic style and they held on after Joe Gelhard pulled a goal back for Hull with a dipping long-range strike.

Marti Cifuentes’ side, bottom of the table less than two months ago, are now ninth after just one defeat in their past 13 league matches.

Morgan Fox’s glancing header from Kieran Morgan’s first-half cross hit the post, but otherwise Rangers struggled to create clear-cut chances before Cifuentes sent on Saito and Alfie Lloyd early in the second half.

The intention was to use Lloyd’s pace to attack the sides of Hull’s centre-backs – and the young forward did exactly that to create the opening goal.

Lloyd stormed down the right and teed up Paal, whose shot was cleared off the line by Alfie Jones before the ball eventually returned to the Dutchman, who smashed home.

And Saito superbly doubled the lead six minutes later, tricking his way past Cody Drameh near the left-hand touchline and then blasting into the roof of the net from an acute angle.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Edwards, Fox, Paal; Varane, Field, Morgan (Madsen 75); Smyth (Ashby 75 (Colback 90)), Chair (Saito 58); Kolli (Lloyd 58).

Subs not used: Walsh, Dixon-Bonner, Bennie, Frey.







