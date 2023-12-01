QPR beat Preston to secure second successive win

Preston 0 QPR 2 55' Smyth 87' Willock

Second-half goals from Paul Smyth and Chris Willock made it back-to-back wins for much-improved QPR.

Ilias Chair, on as a half-time substitute, set up both goals on a great night for Rangers at Deepdale.

Chair sent in a great ball from the left for Smyth to bundle in his first goal since returning to Rangers for a second spell at the club.







And with three minutes remaining, Chair gathered Ziyad Larkeche’s pass and delivered another low cross from the left for Willock to score from close range – his second goal in as many games.

QPR remain in the Championship bottom three but are making major progress under new boss Marti Cifuentes, who has presided over two wins and two draws in his five matches at the helm.

QPR: Begovic, Cannon (Kakay 65), Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Colback (Chair 45), Field, Dozzell (Larkeche 79), Smyth (Dixon-Bonner 65), Willock (Kelman 90), Dykes.

Subs not used: Archer, Drewe, Cook, Duke-McKenna.









