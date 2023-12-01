Preston v QPR player ratings

QPR beat Preston 2-0 at Deepdale to make it back-to-back. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Asmir Begovic: 7

Did well. Kept out a strike from Ched Evans and was decisive in dealing with balls into the box when Preston were on top for spells of the first half.

Reggie Cannon: 7

Decent at right-back. Solid defensively and eager to get forward.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

His positioning can be suspect at times but he was typically committed.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 8

Very good. Quick, strong in the tackle and comfortable on the ball. Produced a fine challenge to deny Ched Evans in the first half. It would be such a boost for Rangers if Clarke-Salter could stay fit.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Did well on the left, linking up nicely with Rangers’ attacking players. But his corners were poor.

Jack Colback: 6

Went off at the interval after picking up a knock in the first half. His replacement, Ilias Chair, turned the match in Rangers’ favour.

Sam Field: 7

Very effective in front of Rangers’ back four as the visitors protected their goal despite Preston being on top for much of the first half.

Andre Dozzell: 7

A good night for Dozzell, who made a significant contribution before going off in the second half, particularly in a deeper role after Colback was taken off.

Paul Smyth: 7

A menace for Preston on the right and showed great desire to get to Chair’s ball into the box and score the opener.

Chris Willock: 7

Another big step on the way back to his best. Lively going forward and scored for the second successive game.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Worked hard up front without posing much of a goal threat.

Ilias Chair: 8

Changed the course of the match, setting up both goals with great play on the left-hand side. He and Willock seem to be back in business after an unhappy time under ex-boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6

Neat and tidy after coming on midway through the second half. Saw a late long-range strike well saved.







