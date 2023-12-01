Preston v QPR player ratings
QPR beat Preston 2-0 at Deepdale to make it back-to-back. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Asmir Begovic: 7
Did well. Kept out a strike from Ched Evans and was decisive in dealing with balls into the box when Preston were on top for spells of the first half.
Reggie Cannon: 7
Decent at right-back. Solid defensively and eager to get forward.
Jimmy Dunne: 7
His positioning can be suspect at times but he was typically committed.
Jake Clarke-Salter: 8
Very good. Quick, strong in the tackle and comfortable on the ball. Produced a fine challenge to deny Ched Evans in the first half. It would be such a boost for Rangers if Clarke-Salter could stay fit.
Kenneth Paal: 7
Did well on the left, linking up nicely with Rangers’ attacking players. But his corners were poor.
Jack Colback: 6
Went off at the interval after picking up a knock in the first half. His replacement, Ilias Chair, turned the match in Rangers’ favour.
Sam Field: 7
Very effective in front of Rangers’ back four as the visitors protected their goal despite Preston being on top for much of the first half.
Andre Dozzell: 7
A good night for Dozzell, who made a significant contribution before going off in the second half, particularly in a deeper role after Colback was taken off.
Paul Smyth: 7
A menace for Preston on the right and showed great desire to get to Chair’s ball into the box and score the opener.
Chris Willock: 7
Another big step on the way back to his best. Lively going forward and scored for the second successive game.
Lyndon Dykes: 6
Worked hard up front without posing much of a goal threat.
Ilias Chair: 8
Changed the course of the match, setting up both goals with great play on the left-hand side. He and Willock seem to be back in business after an unhappy time under ex-boss Gareth Ainsworth.
Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6
Neat and tidy after coming on midway through the second half. Saw a late long-range strike well saved.