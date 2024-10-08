Palmer named England player of the year

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has been named the England men’s player of the year for 2023-24.

After a public vote, Palmer took the award, having been superb since arrival in west London from Manchester City last year.

Arsenal’s Ealing-born star Bukayo Saka, who won the award for the previous two years, came third this time around. Jude Bellingham was second.

Palmer made his England debut in November last year and has nine England caps, with five of those appearances coming during Euro 2024.

He is the first Chelsea player to receive the award since Ashley Cole in 2010. Prior to that, Blues legend Frank Lampard won it.







