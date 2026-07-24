FIFA World Cup 2026 by the Numbers: The Key Statistics and Records from the Tournament

48 Teams, 104 Matches and One Champion

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was the biggest edition of the tournament in history.

For the first time, 48 national teams competed for the world’s most prestigious international trophy. The tournament featured 104 matches across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.After more than a month of football, Spain emerged as champions by defeating Argentina 1–0 after extra time in the final. Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match in the 106th minute.

The final result completed a tournament filled with records, statistical milestones and memorable performances.

The Main World Cup 2026 Statistics

Category Leader / Result World Cup winner Spain Runner-up Argentina Third place England Total teams 48 Total matches 104 Host countries Canada, Mexico and the United States Host cities 16 Top scorer Kylian Mbappé Mbappé’s goals 10 Lionel Messi’s goals 8 Final score Spain 1–0 Argentina Winning goal Ferran Torres, 106th minute

The tournament’s expanded format created a much larger statistical sample than previous World Cups and gave fans an unprecedented number of matches to follow.

Mbappé Finished as the Tournament’s Top Scorer

Kylian Mbappé was the most prolific goalscorer of the tournament.

The France forward scored 10 goals and provided four assists, finishing first in the race for the Golden Boot. Lionel Messi finished second in the scoring rankings with eight goals and also recorded four assists.

The performances of Mbappé and Messi were among the most important individual storylines of the competition. Mbappé continued his development into the defining attacking player of his generation, while Messi once again proved that age had not prevented him from influencing matches at the highest level.

Spain’s Passing Statistics Told the Story

Spain’s success was built around control of the ball and technical quality.

Rodri completed 790 passes during the tournament, setting a new record for the most successful passes recorded by an individual player at a World Cup. His previous record from Qatar 2022 had been 638 completed passes.

Spain also dominated the list of the tournament’s most active passers. Pau Cubarsí completed 668 passes, while Aymeric Laporte recorded 618 successful passes.

These figures illustrated Spain’s approach perfectly. Their success was based on moving the ball efficiently, controlling the tempo and limiting the amount of time opponents had to attack.

A Record-Breaking Tournament for Goals

The 2026 World Cup produced 308 goals across the tournament.

That number reflected both the larger format and the attacking quality on display throughout the competition. With 104 matches played, the tournament offered more opportunities for goals than any previous World Cup.

The expanded competition also produced several high-scoring games. Germany’s 7–1 victory over Curaçao was among the most emphatic results of the tournament.

The third-place playoff provided another spectacular scoreline. England defeated France 6–4 in a remarkable 10-goal match, with Bukayo Saka scoring a hat-trick.

Attendance Reached Historic Levels

The 2026 World Cup also set new records away from the pitch.

The tournament attracted huge crowds across the three host countries. During the group stage, a single day produced a record 281,223 spectators across four matches.

FIFA reported that more than 1.3 million fans had already attended matches after the first six days of the tournament, with an average attendance of more than 65,000 per game at that stage.

The combination of three host countries, 16 venues and 48 participating teams made the 2026 World Cup one of the largest sporting events ever staged.

The Most Important Match: Spain 1–0 Argentina

The final was not the highest-scoring match of the tournament, but it was the most important.

Spain defeated Argentina 1–0 after extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring in the 106th minute.

The result gave Spain their second World Cup title and placed them alongside France and Uruguay as two-time champions.

The match also represented a clash between two different football philosophies. Spain relied heavily on collective organisation, possession and midfield control, while Argentina possessed extraordinary individual quality and experience.

In the end, Spain’s structure proved decisive.

What the Statistics Tell Us About Modern Football

The numbers from the 2026 World Cup reveal several important trends.

1. Midfield control remains crucial

Rodri’s record-breaking passing numbers demonstrate the importance of midfielders who can control the tempo of a match.

2. Elite forwards continue to decide tournaments

Mbappé scored 10 goals, while Messi scored eight. Despite the increasing importance of tactical systems, world-class attackers remain capable of changing the course of a tournament.

3. Bigger tournaments create more opportunities for surprises

With 48 teams competing, the World Cup offered more opportunities for emerging nations to test themselves against established powers.

4. Squad depth is becoming increasingly important

The 2026 tournament required teams to play more football matches and manage more intense knockout schedules. Teams with strong benches and tactical flexibility had a clear advantage.

5. The gap between the top teams is becoming smaller

The tournament featured several unexpected results and competitive matches between teams from different footballing regions. International football is becoming increasingly difficult to predict.

Final Verdict

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was a tournament defined by scale, statistics and a changing competitive landscape.

Spain won the trophy, Mbappé claimed the Golden Boot, Rodri set a new passing record and 48 teams competed across 104 matches.

The statistics from the 2026 World Cup also demonstrated why data has become such an important part of modern football analysis. Fans and analysts increasingly look beyond basic results, examining trends, team performance and betting market movements. Tools such as those provided by Betting Insider offer another way to analyse sporting events through expert picks, public betting data and historical trends.

But perhaps the biggest conclusion is that modern international football is becoming more competitive than ever. The traditional giants remain extremely powerful, but tactical organisation, data, squad depth and preparation are allowing more teams to challenge them.

The numbers tell the story: the 2026 World Cup was bigger, more international and more statistically fascinating than any edition before it.