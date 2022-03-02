Chisholm signs new Harlequins contract

James Chisholm has signed a new long-term Harlequins contract.

Chisholm, 26, is a product of the club’s academy and has made 123 appearances for Quins, scoring 18 tries.

Chisholm said: “I am really pleased to have extended my time at Quins. In the eight and a half years I’ve been at the club I can honestly say it’s the best and most enjoyable it’s ever been at the moment.”

Head coach Tabai Matson said: “It’s fantastic to have Chis re-sign with us. He’s a player whose quality is hugely respected across the league.”







