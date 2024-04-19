Chelsea’s Fernandez passed fit for semi-final

Enzo Fernandez will be involved in Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

The midfielder missed the 6-0 win against Everton and has been undergoing assessment.

He has been struggling with a hernia but has been deemed fit enough to be included in the squad this weekend.

“It’s true in the past that he has suffered problems there and he is dealing with it really well. We will assess day by day, we need to protect him,” boss Pochettino said.

“It’s important for the present and the future. Enzo is training really well, he will be part of the team for tomorrow.”

Pochettino added that Chelsea are managing Fernandez’s injury situation, and that they will decide at a later date if he requires surgery.

He said: “We are going to think what is best for him. We have the experience to manage these types of situations. Most important is to think about him as a person and not a player.

“We are not going to force him to do anything. But he needs to be ready to perform his best.”







