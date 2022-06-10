Chelsea confirm exit of Christensen and three more









Chelsea have confirmed that Andreas Christensen will leave the club upon the expiration of his contract.

The central defender, who is set to sign for Barcelona, came through the club’s academy and played 161 games for the Blues – winning the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League and more.

Also being released are Danny Drinkwater, Charly Musonda and Jake Clarke-Salter.

Drinkwater joined Chelsea from Leicester back in 2017 for £35m but has struggled for game time during his time at the club and spent last season on loan at Championship club Reading.

Musonda played seven times for the first-team while Clarke-Salter spent much of his time at the club out on loan – including at Coventry City last season.

They join Antonio Rudiger in leaving Stamford Bridge, who has signed for Real Madrid on a four-year deal.







