Kante must wait for Chelsea return

N’Golo Kante will sit out Chelsea’s derby at Crystal Palace on Saturday, while keeper Edouard Mendy remains sidelined and both Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka are also out.

Kante remains unavailable despite returning to training this week. The French midfielder has missed the Blues’ past six matches because of a hamstring problem.







He will not be ready to return to action this weekend, but boss Graham Potter hopes to have him and Mendy back soon.

Meanwhile, Cucurella and Chukwuemeka have been laid low by illness and will not be in the squad.

Potter explained: “NG has been on the grass with the team, but not really full training.

“Edou is a bit further on, but hasn’t had enough to be involved at the weekend. Maybe next week for him.”







