Chelsea through in FA Cup after seeing off Preston

Chelsea 4 Preston 0 58' Broja 66' Silva 69' Sterling 85' Fernández

Chelsea scored three times in 11 second-half minutes as they secured a place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Goals from Armando Broja, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez took the Blues through.

Championship side Preston defended well and managed to frustrated Chelsea before Broja broke the deadlock with a header from a cross by Malo Gusto, who was outstanding at left-back.







Then Silva, on as a substitute, headed in Cole Palmer’s corner, three minutes before Sterling scored with a superb free-kick.

Broja should have added a fourth but, having rounded keeper Freddie Woodman, the striker was denied by Liam Lindsay’s clearance off the line.

Fernandez did add a late fourth. The goal was initially disallowed as the Argentine appeared to be offside when he tapped in after Sterling had bundled his way through, but a VAR check established that he was onside.

Michael Golding, 17, came on as a substitute in the final minutes for his senior debut and had a chance to score but shot straight at Woodman.

Chelsea: Petrovic; Gilchrist (Silva 61), Disasi, Colwill, Gusto; Caicedo, Fernandez (Golding 89); Sterling, Palmer (Gallagher 76), Mudryk (Madueke 61); Broja (Washington 76).







