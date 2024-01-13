Chelsea v Fulham player ratings

Chelsea beat Fulham 1-0 in Saturday’s local derby at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated the players from both sides.

Chelsea

Djordje Petrovic: 7

Didn’t have a great deal to do, but when called upon made two smart saves to block Harry Wilson’s close-range effort and clawed away a Raul Jimenez shot in the second half.







Malo Gusto: 6

Kept Harry Wilson firmly in check and was effective going forward as well as defensively. Fortunate not to be sent off for rash tackle on Willian that only resulted in a yellow card 10 minutes before halftime that should have been checked by VAR.

Alex Disasi: 7

A very comfortable display at the heart of the Blues defence, Started the move that led to Chelsea’s opener with a strong run out of defence and comfortably dealt with Jimenez.

Thiago Silva: 6

Given very little to do defensively and strolled out from the back with the ball at his feet on numerous occasions to start attacks. Took a tactical booking for a cynical foul on Jimenez to thwart a Fulham attack in the final 10 minutes.

Levi Colwill: 6

A much-improved display following his struggles at Middlesbrough in midweek. Wasn’t really targeted by Fulham and that allowed him to get forward with purpose. Guilty of a clumsy tackle on the edge of the box that saw Willian whip a late free-kick just over the bar.

Enzo Fernandez: 7

An energetic display from the Argentine just shy of 12 months since he was signed for a British record transfer fee from Benfica. Evidently told to get forward more by Mauricio Pochettino and it paid off. Delivered a perfect cross for Raheem Sterling that saw his header come back off the post.

Moises Caicedo: 5

Looks everything but a £100 million at times with clumsy challenges and poor passing too often a part of his game. Needs to be better.

Cole Palmer: 8

Underlined his talent with an excellent showing. Was a constant threat down the Fulham left with his pace and ability to beat players. Made one outrageous flick over the head of Antonee Robinson in second half. His fine pass to Sterling led to the penalty.

Conor Gallagher: 6

Steady rather than spectacular. Was his usual busy self in midfield. Unlucky to see a curling first-time volley come back off the post that would have put the game to bed in the second half.

Raheem Sterling: 7

Won the penalty that led to Chelsea opening the scoring when he forced Issa Diop in to making a rash tackle and was unlucky to see a header come back off the post in the second half. Replaced 13 minutes from time.

Armando Broja: 5

A frustrating afternoon from the big striker with the ball just not dropping for him when in good positions. Should have done better with a header from a Fernandez cross that was just wide. It was no surprise when he was hooked midway through the second half.

Noni Mudueke: 7

A really purposeful contribution from off the bench by the winger. Looked a threat whenever he got on the ball and ran forward. Has shown some positive signs in recent games.

Ben Chilwell: 6

Made his first appearance since September after coming off the bench to a rousing ovation from the home fans. Didn’t make a huge contribution but his return is a huge boost for Pochettino. Carney Chukwuemeka also returned in the final minutes having not played since August.

Fulham

Bernd Leno: 6

Didn’t really have a save of note to make and was comfortable and confident dealing the crosses into his box.

Kenny Tete: 7

Had hit work cut out against the threat of Sterling down the Fulham right but stuck to his task in more than competent fashion and defended well before being replaced by Timothy Castagne in the second half.

Tosin Adarabioyo: 8

Dealt comfortably with the threat of Broja who got very little change out of the big defender who was excellent at the back for the Whites, particularly in the first half.

Issa Diop: 6

Undid all of Fulham’s excellent first-half defending with a poor challenge in the box on Sterling to concede a stoppage-time penalty that ultimately decided the game.

Antonee Robinson: 6

Had some good moments getting forward and delivered a perfect cross to pick out Harry Wilson who should have put Fulham in front. Given the slip on more than once by the excellent Palmer.

Tom Cairney: 7

More than held his own against Chelsea’s expensively-assembled midfield, made a thunderous challenge on the edge of the box to win the ball from Fernandez and was involved in every positive move Fulham made. .

Joao Palhinha: 6

Made three of his trademark sliding tackles in a frantic opening 20 minutes but wasn’t his usual influential self in the middle of the park, which was understandable given he played the full 90 minutes at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Andreas Pereira: 6

Set up Fulham’s best chance when his low cross teed up Jimenez only for the Mexican to shoot weakly at Petrovic. Looked leggy in the second half and was replaced 15 minutes from time.

Harry Wilson: 5

Should have scored when he was picked out by Robinson’s cross in the first half and struggled to get any joy out of Colwill. Booked for a wild challenge on Fernandez and was subbed in the second half.

Willian: 6

Given a warm reception from the Chelsea fans but was largely quiet before the Brazilian went close to spoiling their afternoon with free-kick that went just over the bar from the edge of the box.

Raul Jimenez: 5

Offered little threat up front in a lone striking role. Should have done so much better with the one chance that fell to him in the box but shot weakly at Petrovic.

Bobby Decordova-Reid: 6

Introduced in the second half for Wilson but made little impact as did Sasa Lucic and Castagne.







