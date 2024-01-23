Chelsea destroy Boro to reach Carabao Cup final

Chelsea 6 -1 Middlesbrough

(Chelsea won 6-2 on aggregate)

Chelsea cruised into the Carabao Cup final by destroying Championship side Middlesbrough.

The Blues scored four goals before the break and added two more in the second half to win 6-2 on aggregate after a first-leg defeat.

Chelsea’s breakthrough came after just 15 minutes. Ben Chilwell, who offered a warning by going close with a header minutes before, played a smart ball into the box for Raheem Sterling.

The winger squared his pass to Armando Broja and before he could tap in, the ball bounced off Boro’s Jonny Howson into the net.

It wasn’t long before the Blues took full control of the tie, going 2-0 up on the night when Enzo Fernandez finished a smart team move.

Sterling was involved in the build up again, his brilliant backheel playing Axel Disasi in behind, and he cut the ball back across the six-yard box, where Fernandez arrived to smash home after a slight deflection.

Chelsea had the game wrapped up after just 35 minutes as Disasi swept in a third, capping off a lightning-fast counter attack. Sterling was unselfish once again, teeing up his teammate with a square pass.

Cole Palmer made it 4-0 before half-time, capitalising on poor defending from the visitors. He robbed Dan Barlaser on the edge of his own box before passing the ball into the bottom corner.

Middlesbrough offered little threat for much of the second half as Chelsea looked happy to control much of the possession to close out the game.

Palmer then popped up to score his second in the 75th minute, firing past Tom Glover with a first-time finish after good work from substitute Conor Gallager to get to the byline and cut back.

It was another substitute who rounded off the Chelsea scoring, as Noni Madueke’s curling effort – which was heading for the bottom corner – deflected high into the net off Ray Van Den Berg.

Morgan Rogers did finally give the travelling Boro fans something to celebrate in the dying moments, curling a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the Chelsea box.

But it was nothing more than a consolation, as the Blues booked their ticket to Wembley, where they will face Fulham or Liverpool.







