Chelsea beat Real Madrid in Women’s Champions League

Chelsea began their Women’s Champions League campaign with a 3-2 win over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Sjoeke Nusken’s deflected header put the hosts ahead after just two minutes and Guro Reiten (pictured) doubled the lead with a penalty after Nusken was fouled.

Alba Redondo pulled one back for Real by firing past stand-in keeper Zecira Musovic, who replaced the ill Hannah Hampton in the starting line-up minutes before kick-off.

Chelsea, semi-finalists for the past two seasons, struck back through Mayra Ramirez’s header early in the second half.

But the visitors battled on and scored again through substitute Linda Caicedo to set up a tense finish.

The win put Chelsea second in Group B, level on points with Dutch side Twente, who beat Celtic 2-0.







