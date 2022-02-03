Silva insists Carvalho is unfazed by Liverpool move falling through

Fulham boss Marco Silva insists Fabio Carvalho has already moved on from the disappointment of his aborted move to Liverpool and expects the 19-year-old to continue his fine form for the remainder of the season.

Carvalho, who is out of contract in June, was on course to complete a move to Anfield and be loaned back to the Whites after the two clubs finally agreed a deal following a protracted period of negotiations.







However, the necessary paperwork was not lodged before the 11pm deadline.

“Fabio is really happy. The day after when I saw him he had a big smile on his face and he has come in to training as always to work hard and this is the main thing for me,” Silva said.

“I am one hundred per cent sure that Fabio will give his best to the club like he has been doing so far this season.”

Silva said he does still hold some hope his fellow Portuguese will still sign an offer that is on the table from Fulham.

“There is a scenario where it is possible (that he stays) but the only thing I have said all along is that he will be here until the end of the season,” Silva said.

“I always knew that would happen because that is something we can control

“Things can always get complicated with timings when it goes to the last day as in England, for some reason, everything seems to be done on the final day of the window.”

While Carvalho will be staying at Craven Cottage, experienced defender Denis Odoi ended his five-and-half-year association with the club when he returned to Belgium after signing for Club Brugge.

Silva admitted the timing of the move surprised the club and said the loan signing of Liverpool right-back Neco Williams ensured the 33-year-old was able take up the deal.

“It was a decision we made on the last day because something came up for Denis that we didn’t expect,” he said.

“When I prepared for the last days of the market with (CEO) Alistair (Mackintosh) and the board, we expected a quiet last few days apart from the Fabio situation.

“But the player was very keen to go back to his country and enjoy a new challenge as it was a good offer for him.

“He is a player who was a great servant for our football club and a fantastic professional and we had to understand his position.

“They had offered him a long-term contract, he is 33, so we had to find a solution for ourselves so we did this deal with Liverpool and we hope Neco will help us with his quality.”









