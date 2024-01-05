Brentford face replay after drawing with 10-man Wolves

Brentford 1-1 Wolves

Brentford face an away replay in the FA Cup after failing to see off 10-man Wolves.

After Joao Gomes was sent off early in the third-round tie, Neal Maupay put the hosts ahead, but Tommy Doyle hauled Wolves level with a stunning strike.

Gomes was red-carded for a ninth-minute rough challenge on Christian Norgaard, which resulted in the Bees midfielder going off injured.

Brentford dominated after that and Mathias Jensen missed a sitter, shooting wide of the target after being teed up by Maupay, who eventually opened the scoring four minutes before half-time.

Jensen sent in a free-kick from the left which Wolves failed to deal with, and Maupay fired home emphatically from eight yards out.

But Doyle equalised for the visitors with a thumping long-range strike midway through the second half.

On a brighter note for injury-hit Brentford, Josh Dasilva returned to action and played just over an hour – his first outing since August.

Brentford: Strakhosha; Roerslev (Peart-Harris 45), Zanka (Yarmoluik 73), Pinnock, Collins, Norgaard (Janelt 11); Jensen (Baptiste 73), Damsgaard, Dasilva (Olakigbe 62); Maupay, Lewis-Potter.

Subs not used: Balcombe, Brierley, Adedokun, Fredrick.







